PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

TM stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

