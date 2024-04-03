PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 251,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

