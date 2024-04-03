PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

