PFG Advisors Sells 101 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $410.15 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

