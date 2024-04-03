Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

