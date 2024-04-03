Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

