Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth $28,436,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

