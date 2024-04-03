Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

