Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

