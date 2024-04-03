Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,004,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CGI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

