Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.