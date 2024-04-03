Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.