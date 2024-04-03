Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

