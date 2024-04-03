Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

