Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.62 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Manufacturing Stocks Leading the Export Wave
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.