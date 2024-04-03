Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

