Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average is $191.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.