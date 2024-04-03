Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.96 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.31 and its 200 day moving average is $492.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.