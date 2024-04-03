Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $211.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $211.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

