Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

