Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BMY opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.