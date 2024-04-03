Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 43,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

