Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.