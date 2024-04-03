Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

