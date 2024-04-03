Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 5,798 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

