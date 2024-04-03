Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

