Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.20

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $261.55, with a volume of 74664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

