Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

PPSI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

