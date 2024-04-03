Piper Sandler Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $21.43 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

