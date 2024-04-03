Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pivotree from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
