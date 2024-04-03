Planning Center Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.60.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
