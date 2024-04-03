Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 340,111 shares.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

