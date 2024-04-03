Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $250.85

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.85 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 225.44 ($2.83). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 20,128 shares traded.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The stock has a market cap of £32.88 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.85.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.