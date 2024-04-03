Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $57.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.60. The firm has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

