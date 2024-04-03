Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,617 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $5,125.89.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 790 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $2,551.70.

On Monday, February 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,206 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $10,387.44.

On Thursday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 306 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $1,071.00.

Priority Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 116.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

