Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 3,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

