Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

