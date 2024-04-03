Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTGX stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

