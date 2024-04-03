Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $117.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

