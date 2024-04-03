PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 435 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $10,283.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25.

On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $89,415.33.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

