PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.86.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after acquiring an additional 115,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

