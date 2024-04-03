PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.86.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $20,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PVH by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

