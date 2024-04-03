Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Draganfly Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Draganfly in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Draganfly Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
