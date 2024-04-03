Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Draganfly Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Draganfly in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

