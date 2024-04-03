Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Issued By Zacks Research

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.80. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.30 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.22.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.