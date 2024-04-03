Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.39 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

