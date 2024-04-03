Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.69. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $230.85 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

