Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2026 earnings at $24.70 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,743,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.