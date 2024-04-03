Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

