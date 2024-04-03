Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,466,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

