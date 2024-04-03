Raymond James & Associates Has $14.93 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

